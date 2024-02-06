Jordan, China Discuss Boosting Investments In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Feb. 6 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Naif Fayez engaged in discussions with Chinese Ambassador Chen Chuandong regarding avenues for bolstering Chinese investments across various sectors including industry, trade, tourism, and logistics in Aqaba.The talks also encompassed Jordanian-Chinese relations, emphasizing the importance of leveraging these ties to advance mutual interests and explore fresh opportunities for collaboration in industry, tourism, and trade sectors.Fayez underscored ASEZA's commitment to fostering a conducive investment climate, highlighting the investment incentives, tax benefits, and stable environment it offers.Furthermore, he emphasized Aqaba's strategic geographical location and its connectivity to numerous countries through free trade agreements, positioning it as a key hub for tourism, investment, and trade in the region.Fayez further expressed ASEZA's readiness to welcome Chinese business people and investors, facilitating their access to investment opportunities, incentives, and providing necessary support for companies interested in investing in Aqaba's vital sectors.Chuandong commended ASEZA's investment environment, acknowledging China's existing investments in Aqaba's commercial and industrial domains. He extended an invitation for ASEZA's participation in a government training program aimed at knowledge exchange in China.Additionally, Chuandong expressed gratitude to ASEZA for its ongoing support and attentive management of Chinese investors and workers' affairs in Aqaba.