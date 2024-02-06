Armed Attack On Courthouse In Istanbul: There Are Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
In an armed attack on a courthouse in Istanbul, there are
victims. Five people, including three police officers, were injured
in a shooting attack outside the Palace of Justice in Caglayan
district, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in X, Azernews reports.
"Today at 11:46 (12:46 Baku time), there was an attempted attack
on a checkpoint outside the Istanbul courthouse in Caglayan. Two
attackers, a woman and a man, have been eliminated. Five people
were injured, including three policemen," he wrote.
Currently, the courthouse is cordoned off by the police,
entrances and exits are closed, and increased security measures
have been taken. A large number of law enforcers have been pulled
there. It is reported that after the shots were fired, panic broke
out among the people near the building. Many began to run away,
some lay on the ground. The Istanbul Prosecutor General arrived at
the scene of the incident.
