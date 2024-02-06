Red Phone Booth Opens In Style In Miami's Brickell Neighborhood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Patrons Turn Out for Grand Opening Events as the 1920's Prohibition Experience Now Becomes a ﻿Prime Destination in Brickell

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Red Phone Booth , a true 1920's Prohibition Experience , officially opened their doors this past weekend in the Brickell neighborhood (1010 Brickell Ave, Suite 105, Miami, FL 33131).Patrons turned out for the much-anticipated venue opening of Red Phone Booth, an exceptional prohibition experience, featuring a turn of the century craft cocktail selection, small plates and a walk-in humidor. With the original location in downtown Atlanta, Red Phone Booth expanded locations that include the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Nashville, TN, Dallas, TX and now Miami, FL, with Tampa next on the list. Red Phone Booth Hospitality was founded and curated by Stephen de Haan. The Brickell location is the first franchise location to open and is operated by Johnny Weber and Cam Harrington of Weber Bros Hospitality.Located at a prime spot in Brickell, Red Phone Booth features a stunning interior reminiscent of a clandestine hideaway. The venue showcases exquisite design elements, including vintage-inspired décor, plush seating, and dimly lit surroundings, creating an atmosphere that exudes timeless elegance. The almost 6,000 square foot venue features 100-year-old reclaimed brick walls from a textile mill, a honey onyx bar, intimate fireplaces, custom Italian leather couches, and hand-painted ceiling with back lighting by renowned artist Christian Waggoner (Star Wars / Lucas Arts) as well as his fine art throughout the venue. Located on the second level, the Mafia Room is available to rent for private events and has its own private bar, pool table, poker table and flat screen TVs.With its intimate ambiance, handcrafted cocktails, and unparalleled service, Red Phone Booth offers an extraordinary destination for members to conclude their day with colleagues over a specialty craft cocktail and small plate. While the exclusive lounge is open to the public, part of the unique prohibition experience is that guests will need a secret phone number from a member or local hotel concierge to dial into the restored London antique red phone booth to gain entry.Red Phone Booth also offers a world-class mixology program curated by an expert team of bartenders. Patrons can expect a cocktail menu featuring an extensive selection of over 400+ spirits including rare bourbon, whiskey, scotch, tequila and Japanese whisky selections. Guests have come to expect the finest attention to detail that provides for exceptional cocktails including 100% fresh squeezed juices to include lemon, lime, orange, pineapple and cranberry juices. In addition, craft cocktails have hand chipped double-reverse pass osmosis ice, garnishes cut to order, a collection of some of the rarest liquors available and over a dozen flavoring agents to help breathe new depth. Red Phone Booth is known for its exclusive member tasting events where members sample flights of whiskey, bourbon, scotch or tequila and learn the spirits' history from key leaders in the industry.Red Phone Booth patrons will enjoy exceptional Italian inspired appetizers and small bites menu to include Stuffed Peppadew Peppers, Polpette and Insalata di Bistecca as well as a variety of fresh authentic Neapolitan Pizzas made to order. Unique menu items to the Brickell location will be the Brickell Shrimp Pizza and Shrimp Cocktail.In addition to its extraordinary libations, Red Phone Booth offers an extensive selection of 150+ products from the temperature and humidity controlled walk-in humidor. In developing the humidor, Red Phone Booth prioritized quality and desirability of the products over quantity of any one brand, therefore they will continually bring in fresh new inventory.Red Phone Booth spared no expense on the latest, state-of-the-art ventilation system that completely cleans or replaces 100% of the air in the venue approximately every two (2) minutes. Extensive time, money, and effort was placed in the state-of-the-art AAON ventilation system, and other additional temperature-controlled fresh air intakes and exhausts. Additionally, Red Phone Booth installed proprietary Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization technology, the only air purification solution to test for SARS-CoV-2, achieving a 99.4% reduction of the surface strain within 30 minutes. Members and their guests can feel safe and have maximum enjoyment while relaxing in the lounge.Red Phone Booth's goal is to provide each guest with the most memorable experience, always looking for opportunities to exceed each guest's expectations, while maintaining a sincere gracious attitude. From the comfort of the seating to the training and knowledge of the staff, and the quality of the air, it is all of these things and more that allow for Red Phone Booth to deliver an unparalleled experience for its guests.﻿Memberships are reciprocal at all locations and are expected to sell out quickly. Membership starts at $400 (individual) to $7,500 (corporate) with packages in between. The Red Phone Booth Brickell location is currently accepting applications for membership.About Weber Bros HospitalityWeber Bros Hospitality, a leading hospitality company with a distinct focus on Southern hospitality, is dedicated to creating exceptional dining and entertainment experiences. 