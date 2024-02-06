Flash News: OKX To List FLR Perpetual Futures & Enable Margin Trading And Simple Earn For The Token

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, the Bahamas, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 6, 2024.



OKX to List FLR Perpetual Futures & Enable Margin Trading and Simple Earn For the Token

OKX today announced that it will list FLR on its perpetual futures market at 8:30 AM (UTC) on February 6. In addition to the USDT-margined FLR listing - with up to 50 x leverage - margin trading and Simple Earn for FLR will be activated at 8:00 AM (UTC) on the same day.

The Flare Token (FLR), initially known as Spark, is the native token of the Flare Network . FLR has multiple uses such as payments, staking in validator nodes, transaction fee payments, voting and spam attack prevention. The Flare token, identified by the ticker FLR, can be purchased and traded on various centralized and decentralized exchanges.



For further information, please contact:

