UNOPS Awards Contract For Treasury Management Sys In Iraq


2/5/2024 9:00:40 PM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

US-based Cdata Software has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for, "provision of integration solutions for the Treasury Management System (Licenses Renewal)."

The contract is valued at $32,498.

(Source: UNGM)

