UNOPS Awards Contract For Treasury Management Sys In Iraq

By John Lee.
US-based Cdata Software has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for, "provision of integration solutions for the Treasury Management System (Licenses Renewal)."
The contract is valued at $32,498.
(Source: UNGM)
