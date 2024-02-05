Singapore-Based AI-Powered Marketing Platform Gimmefy Enrolled As IMDA Spark Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The IMDA Spark Programme is aimed at addressing the key challenges and supporting the growth of promising Singapore-based ICM startups.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- gimmefy, an AI marketing platform, has been enrolled as an IMDA Spark Company-marking a step forward for the innovative Singapore-based tech firm with a grand vision of building the World's Smartest Marketer.

As part of the programme, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will continue supporting gimmefy's growth trajectory through selected Government tools and providing opportunities to connect with potential clients.

"We are thrilled about this milestone," said Shalu Wasu, CEO at gimmefy. "Joining the IMDA Spark programme is both recognition and validation of the hard work our team has invested in delivering a product that not only delivers amazing quality but does so scalably. We eagerly look forward to leveraging our partnerships for even greater success as we steadfastly work towards building the World's Smartest Marketer, and in turn, help even more marketers punch above their weight."

The gimmefy platform empowers businesses, brands, agencies, and organisations like IMDA to maximise their marketing efficiency thus achieving a higher level of effectiveness. Utilised by leading brands globally, like DBS, Storytel, NCS, Motul, Raffles Health Insurance; and agencies such as Green Park, Digital SEA, and Yellow-testament to its effectiveness. Industrial experts consider it the solution for solo creators or team managers due to its impressive capabilities:

Best of AI: Combining the world's AI with proprietary in-house tech, integrating multiple Language and Learning Models (LLMs) for a superior blend

Human Intelligence: Human expertise meets advanced tech rigorously trained in over 100 marketing scenarios, ensuring industry-specific results

Built for Marketers: Developed by seasoned marketers, a user-friendly interface with tools designed for marketers to focus on core tasks, minus the AI jargon

Crafted by marketers, for marketers, gimmefy is committed to improving marketing efforts with the use of AI. The platform's user-friendly design allows marketers to generate high-quality content through AI-driven tools for idea generation, social media creation, writing assistance, and visual creation.

Developed in Singapore, yet with a global reach, gimmefy is on a mission to build the world's smartest marketer. Being an IMDA Spark company marks another milestone in this journey-adding an illustrious feather in its already decorated cap.

About gimmefy

gimmefy offers an AI-Driven Efficiency through more than 100 automated tasks and eight AI marketing bots that streamlines marketing processes, enhancing productivity and creativity. It ensures privacy and security prioritising the protection of data. Users report up to 90% savings in time and costs, making it a cost-effective solution.

To join the ranks of the world's smartest marketers who trust gimmefy to do wonders for their businesses, visit or request a personalised demo to explore how gimmefy can enhance your marketing strategy.

For more information, please contact Shalu Wasu at +65 90297601 or ....

About Infocomm Media Development Authority

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) leads Singapore's digital transformation by developing a vibrant digital economy and an inclusive digital society. As Architects of Singapore's Digital Future, we foster growth in Infocomm Technology and Media sectors in concert with progressive regulations, harnessing frontier technologies, and developing local talent and digital infrastructure ecosystems to establish Singapore as a digital metropolis.



PS: This press release was created by gimmefy while waiting for our morning coffee.

