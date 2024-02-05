Scientists Explain Origin Of Pyramid Found In Antarctica

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Geologists from the University of California in the USA have
denied the existence of pyramids in the mountains of Antarctica and
noted that these are pyramid-shaped mountains, Azernews reports, citing the news portal
"LiveScience".
Earlier, reports appeared in the media that pyramidal figures of
unknown origin located in the Ellsworth massif in Antarctica were
found on satellite images. According to scientists, this mountain
was discovered in 1935 and is considered one of the peaks of the
mountain range. The unusual shape of the mountain was formed as a
result of erosion: when the glacier melts, water fills between the
cracks of the mountain, freezes and turns into ice, expanding the
cracks in the mountain. The process repeats many times over
millions of years, the rocks gradually take the shape of a
pyramid.
"This is an ordinary mountain. Most mountains on Earth resemble
pyramids, but usually have two or three sides. As it is now, the
four sides are rare, but there is nothing unusual about this," the
scientists noted.
