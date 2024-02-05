MTB Signs Mou With Unimass Holdings Ltd

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Unimass Holdings Ltd at a simple ceremony held at the latter's Corporate Head Office in the capital.

Through the signing ceremony, both organisations formally inaugurated their business relationship with each other in boosting home loan sourcing and engagement in various marketing campaigns.

Tahsin Shahid, Head of Retail Business of MTB, and Sherajis Shalehin, Director, Business Development, Unimass Holdings Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Latiful Mannan Chowdhury, Head of Retail Product and Portfolio, Khandaker Faizulla Hes Samy, Head of Developer and Vendor Relationship, Md Ashrafuzzaman, Head of Retail Lending of Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) and Mozaher Uddin, Director, Finance and Sales, Latiful Kabir, Marketing Advisor and Md Ashraful Alam, Manager, CR of Unimass Holdings Ltd, among others, were also present at the ceremony.

