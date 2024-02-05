North America Tuna Market Report & Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ North America Tuna Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the North America tuna market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.



The North America tuna market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.73% during 2024-2032.



Tuna refers to a saltwater fish belonging to the Thunnini tribe, which includes various species such as yellowfin, skipjack, and albacore. It is characterized by its firm, pink to dark red flesh and is often consumed fresh, canned, or in the form of sushi and sashimi. With its mild flavor and high protein content, tuna has become a staple in the North American diet, finding its way onto the menus of restaurants and into the kitchens of households across the continent. Its versatility extends beyond culinary applications, as it plays a significant role in the global fishing industry.



Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-tuna-market/requestsample



North America Tuna Market Trends :



The North America Tuna Market is experiencing notable growth driven by the increasing demand for healthy and protein-rich food choices. In line with this, tuna's low-fat content and high Omega-3 fatty acids make it an attractive option for health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious alternatives. This trend aligns with the broader shift towards healthier eating habits, further boosting tuna's popularity. Along with this, consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of fishing practices.



As a response, the market is witnessing a rise in sustainably sourced and certified tuna products. This eco-conscious approach satisfies consumer preferences and aligns with corporate social responsibility initiatives undertaken by businesses operating in the industry. In addition, the convenience factor has driven the demand for canned and packaged tuna products. Moreover, the versatility of tuna as an ingredient in various culinary creations, from sandwiches to salads, further contributes to its growing presence in North American kitchens. Some of the other factors driving the market include the rising health-conscious consumers, escalating sustainability initiatives, and changing consumer preferences.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Species:



Skipjack

Yellowfin

Albacore

Bigeye Bluefin



Breakup by Product Type:



Canned

Frozen Fresh



Competitive Landscape:



The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, key player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report .



Breakup by Region:



United States Canada



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.



About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.



Contact US

IMARC Group





134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800