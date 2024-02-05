We Are Very Grateful For Invitation To Elections, Says CIS Secretary General

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"The invitation to the presidential election in Azerbaijan is an
indicator of confidence in the Commonwealth of Independent States
(CIS) as an organisation," CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev
said in his address to journalists, Azernews reports.
According to the Secretary General, the observation of the
preparations for the presidential elections last week shows that
everything was planned, calm, organised, and, most importantly, in
accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan.
The mission to observe the CIS presidential election to be held
in Azerbaijan has been operating in the country since January 17.
The mission is in close contact with the Central Election
Commission of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well
as other structures responsible for organising the elections.
"We are very grateful for the invitation to the elections. This
invitation shows confidence in us. Of course, we want to justify
this trust. In addition, I must recognise that it is a great
responsibility because we are expected to make an objective
assessment of the elections. We have a common goal: the elections
should be organised in such a way that voters-citizens of
Azerbaijan-have the right to freely express their will," Lebedev
stressed.
