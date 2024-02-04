UP Woman Held For Beating Stepdaughter To Death

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Feb 5 (IANS) A woman was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur for allegedly killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter.

The woman had hit the girl on her head with a wooden stick several times and later left the bleeding child on the roof of the house.

Neighbours saw the girl and informed the police. The girl was taken to a community health centre in Bilhaur from where she was referred to LLR Hospital. She, however, died on her way to the hospital on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Farzana, has been arrested and booked under relevant IPC's section 302 (punishment for murder) and others.

Araul police station in charge Akhilesh Kumar said that Rukhsat, the first wife of taxi driver Anees, resident of Gajna village, had died five years ago.

Anees had four children, including Rehana,10, from his first wife. Four years later, Anees married Farzana, who hails from Bihar. He has another daughter from his second marriage.

--IANS

amita/dpb