Sri Lanka's Independence Day Reminds Tamils Every Year Of The Genocide Committed By The Sinhalese: TGTE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

When the island of Lanka got free of colonial rule, the sovereignty of Eelam Tamils wrested by the colonialists, should have been retrieved to the Tamil people.

- Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On this day when the people of Tamil Eelam as usual observe the 76th anniversary of the Independence of Sri Lanka as a black day, we, on behalf of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE), raise our voice to declare our opposition to the genocidal regime of Sri Lanka.When the island of Lanka got free of colonial rule, the sovereignty of the Eelam Tamils wrested by the colonialists should have been retrieved to the Tamil people. However, the Tamil people were caught without their consent into the political and diplomatic trap set together by the Sinhalese political leaders and the British colonialists. The Sinhalese leaders with the consent of the British colonialists created the fundamentals to develop the state of the island of Lanka into a Sinhala-Buddhist state.The views of Tamil leaders were not even heard in the process of the island of Sri Lanka getting free of colonialism. As a result, the state of the island of Lanka had developed into a Sinhala-Buddhist state and is functioning with the scheme of genociding the Eelam Tamil people as its primary aim.The Tamil people neither vested nor shared their sovereignty ever with the Sinhalese.The Tamil people never gave their support or approval to the Sri Lankan state's constitutional schemes of 1972 and 1978. The Tamil leaders argued at the Trial - at-Bar case on the legal grounds of returned sovereignty that the state of Sri Lanka had no legal basis to rule over the Tamil people. The Tamil people have never considered themselves to be governed by the state of Sri Lanka.The Tamil people are entitled to a separate state of their own on the basis of retrieving their sovereignty on the basis of international laws. The Vaddukkottai Resolution enunciates the rationale of establishing the state of Tamil Eelam in the circumstances of the Tamil people being treated as slaves. To protest against the persecutions of the Tamil people in the post-independence island of Lanka the Federal Party (Tamilarasu Party) proclaimed the 4th February 1957 as a black day. On that day Thirumalai Nataraja was shot dead when he sought to down the Lankan national flag and hoist a black flag in its place. Since then, February 4 remains a black day for the Tamil people.Owing to the state structures built up since the independence of the island of Lanka, democracy has derailed and the state has, in the vice grip of racism, developed into ethnocracy. For this state of affairs all states that propped up and are popping up the state of Sri Lanka must bear responsibility.It is this ethnocratic state structure that paved the way for all persecutions that the Tamil people faced and facing in the island of Lanka. The Sinhalese ethnocracy and the military violence of the state armed forces are causes which led to the birth and growth of the armed struggle of the Tamil people. Though well aware of these facts the international powers failed to stand by justice and acted as per their own interests. Such conduct of the powers that be is not surprising if we keep in mind the words of political scientists that states go about naked in their own interests.Today as the Eelam Tamil people are being subjected to genocide by the Sinhalese state the primary duty of the Tamil people is to think and act as to how they can get rid of this campaign of genocide. Every Independence Day of Sri Lanka that passes by would be bringing to the minds of the Eelam Tamil people the genocide by the Sinhalese. It would be possible for the nation of Eelam Tamils to live without the risk of genocide when the state of Tamil Eelam is established for the Eelam Tamil people.Therefore, Tamil people should consciously take the Independence Day of Sri Lanka not only as a black day, but also as a day to assert the necessity of establishing a state of their own. And fully dedicate themselves for activities in that direction.Let our persistent struggle win the prospects for the triumph of justice!* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It's based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Email: ...Twitter: @TGTE_PMOWeb:

Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran

Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)

+1 614-202-3377

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram