Over 750 Prisoners Freed To Mark Sri Lanka's Independence

Over 750 prisoners were freed to mark Sri Lanka's independence anniversary.

The prisons department said that inmates from prisons around the country were freed under a special pardon.

The prisoners who were freed were mostly those jailed for minor crimes and could not pay bail.

Sri Lanka celebrated its 76th National Independence Day today (Sunday) with the main event being held at Galle Face in Colombo with the participation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin.

The parade highlighted the strength and magnanimity of the nation, featuring personnel from the Army, Navy, Air, Police, Civil Security Department and the National Cadet Corps.

The parade also featured combat vehicles from the three armed forces, with 22 retired officers and 29 disabled soldiers participating. The cultural parade added musical splendor to the event. (Colombo Gazette)