Belgium Summons Israeli Ambassador After Bombing Its Building In Gaza


2/4/2024 7:12:44 AM

London, Feb. 2 (Petra)-- Belgium's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib summoned the Israeli ambassador on Friday over the Israeli bombing of a building of the Enabel Belgian development agency in Gaza.
"I have just summoned the Israeli ambassador to express our strong condemnation of the destruction of Enabel offices in Gaza. Attacks on civilian infrastructure breach the principles of international humanitarian law," Lahbib posted on X. "All parties must adhere to it."

