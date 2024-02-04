CDD Caders Douses Fire At Plastic Factory In Sahab

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 3, (Petra) - The Civil Defense Directorate (CDD) caders in East Amman doused a fire that broke out in a plastic factory in the southern Amman area of Sahab, leaving three individuals with shortness of breath.The fire started in a three-story plastic factory located in the industrial city of Sahab on Saturday evening. Specialized firefighting teams from the CDD in East Amman, with support from CDD teams in Central Amman, West Amman, and Madaba, as well as the police, gendarmerie, and Amman Municipality, responded to the incident.The firefighting teams made significant efforts to extinguish the fire, which involved dozens of CDD operational vehicles, a large number of firefighters, police officers, gendarmerie personnel, and water tankers from the Amman Municipality.The fire took several hours to extinguish due to the nature of the burning materials, which caused a large amount of smoke to rise.The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) reported that three people suffered from shortness of breath due to the smoke inhalation and were taken to the hospital for treatment. An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the fire.