Updated: February 1, 2024 Foods with More Nutritional Density and How to Include Them in the Diet By TCRN STAFF February 1, 2024

When we talk about foods with nutritional density, we refer to the amount of nutrients per calorie. That is, they are more complete and rich foods. Thus, you should know what they are to have an idea of ​​the possibilities they offer you. This is important because the number of calories in a food does not define its potential; That is, everything that can provide you on a nutritional level. For example, a fruit or vegetable provides you with infinitely more nutrients than the healthiest cookie you can find in the supermarket.

What are nutritionally dense foods?

If we know that nutritional density is the concentration of nutrients, now we must understand that this concentration must be rich in micronutrients. That is, the amount of vitamins, minerals and trace elements per 100 grams of a food. They should not be confused with foods that contain a lot of calories because these do not have the nutrients to ensure that the body's organs or cells function properly. This is because without minerals and vitamins the body does not function as it should.

It is about putting the raw materials in the shopping basket. And, without a doubt, avoid processed products. If you buy the latter you ensure an excessive amount of calories and trans fats. These would be foods with low nutritional density. These are those that provide few nutrients in relation to healthy foods.

It is very easy to identify them. If you read on the label that they have an endless list of ingredients, you've hit the nail on the head. On the other hand, where there are unprocessed foods you will find legumes, whole grains, meats, fish, eggs, dairy products, nuts and olive oil. Each and every one of them are foods with high nutritional density.

Include nutritionally dense foods in your diet

Ideally, most of your meals should be nutrient dense. To enjoy the benefits of these foods you have to make sure that at least two of your meals a day have enough protein. Generally, it is recommended to include about 200-250 grams of animal foods in each of those two meals.

You would have solved it if you eat a beef steak of about 250-300 grams with your meal. And a plate of 400 grams steamed mussels at dinner. Naturally, you can combine these foods with vegetables and season them to taste. This would be an example of a highly nutritious lunch and dinner.

However, experts recommend eating 100 grams of beef liver once a week. If you like offal, you are in luck and, furthermore, eating it several times a week is very healthy because organs are some of the most nutritious foods on the planet. On the other hand, every two weeks you should consume 1 can of cod liver.

Combine nutritionally dense foods

Aside from the example of beef and steamed mussels, you can also eat clams, razor clams, cockles or shellfish, including oysters. Oily fish have a high nutritional density and should be part of your diet. You can also preserve preserves such as sardines and anchovies, although anchovies, mackerel, horse mackerel and herring are also a very good source of omega-3 .

Accompany your proteins with non-starchy vegetables and green leafy vegetables such as collards, kale, turnip greens, turnip greens, spinach, lamb's lettuce, arugula, chard, watercress, bokchoy, broccoli, collards or cabbages. You have many alternatives to choose a rich, tasty and varied diet. And, naturally, fruit is also very important here. For example, plantain, plantain, banana or chestnut, among others. Of course, don't forget to hydrate yourself with the best resource, water.-

SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado