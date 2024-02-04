Egyptian Official Lauds Cooperation Programs With Switzerland

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Dr. Rania El-Mashat on Sunday affirmed significance of the programs executed as part of the partnership with Switzerland; some aimed at boosting "green transformation."

The minister was speaking during a meeting with Swiss Ambassador Patricia Danzi, Director-General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), Head of the Middle East and North Africa Division at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, the Swiss Ambassador to Egypt Yvonne Baumann and officials from the Swiss Ministry of International Cooperation, according to an official statement.

Minister El-Mashat underlined significance of the Egyptian-Swiss economic cooperation and Cairo's keenness on bolstering this partnership for serving goals of the national development strategy.

She indicated that the cooperation with Bern would help in attaining Egypt's green projects, namely the "Nouwfi program" (launched in 2022) that partly aims at coping with climatic changes through water desalination projects and aiding limited-capacity farmers.

These projects, she continued, contribute to increasing agricultural crops and aiding the farmers who need investments worth USD 14.7 billion.)

"Nouwfi" had been launched for financing and investing in climate projects in the water, food and energy sectors, as the first list of eco-friendly projects within the National Climate Change Strategy 2050 and Egypt's Vision 2030. (end)

