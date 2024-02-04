American legislators suggest robocall prohibition following ‘voter suppression’ con

(MENAFN) In response to a recent incident in New Hampshire where residents were targeted by computer-generated calls impersonating Joe Biden, the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced plans to ban AI-generated scam "robocalls." FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel revealed on Wednesday that the agency would classify calls made with AI-generated voices as "artificial," subjecting them to the existing rules that govern pre-recorded robocalls.



Under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), telemarketers are required to obtain prior consent from consumers before using artificial messages. By categorizing AI-generated voices as artificial, the FCC aims to empower state attorneys general to prosecute the responsible companies or organizations for potential violations.



Rosenworcel highlighted the increasing use of AI-generated voice cloning and images, emphasizing their potential to deceive consumers by creating a false sense of legitimacy for scams and frauds. Regardless of individuals' preferences or relationships, the threat of falling victim to these faked calls is a concern that spans various demographics, as highlighted by the FCC Chairwoman.



The move comes in the wake of an incident in New Hampshire where voters received calls from an AI-generated voice impersonating President Joe Biden. The voice urged voters to "save" their votes, advising against participating in the state's Democratic primary election. The AI-voiced message claimed that voting in the primary would enable Republicans and contribute to the reelection of Donald Trump.



As technology continues to advance, regulators are grappling with the need to adapt regulations to address emerging challenges such as AI-generated scams, aiming to protect consumers and maintain the integrity of democratic processes.





