Egypt, Norway Call For International Support To Bring Aid To Gaza Urgently

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide emphasized the need to mobilize resources and international support to increase humanitarian aid access to Gaza as soon as possible and to overcome the barriers that hinder its delivery to the sector.

They discussed this issue during a phone call that Shoukry received from Eide on Saturday.

Ahmed Abu Zaid, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the two ministers also talked about various aspects of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the efforts needed to ensure the full implementation of Security Council resolution 2720, which activates the UN mechanism to facilitate, coordinate and monitor the process of bringing aid to Gaza.

They also addressed the challenges that affect the activity and capabilities of UNRWA, which plays a key role in distributing aid and dealing with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, after some countries decided to suspend their funding to the agency, worsening the situation in the sector.

Eide praised Egypt's important role in providing and delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and in supporting the ceasefire and the restoration of calm in the sector.

The two ministers agreed to continue their consultation and coordination in the coming period to support the efforts to contain the crisis and reduce its humanitarian impact on the Palestinian people.

In another development, Shoukry will meet with France's minister of Europe and foreign affairs Stéphane Séjourné on Sunday.

The meeting, which will take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' headquarters in the new administrative capital, will discuss the excellent Egyptian-French relations and how to enhance them in various fields, as well as regional and international issues of common interest, especially the crisis in Gaza.