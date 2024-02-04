QFFD And UNDP Participate In Annual UNDP-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) participated in the High-Level Strategic Dialogue (HLSD) hosted by the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the UN.

The HLSD included the participation of delegation from QFFD and UNDP, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside other Qatari stakeholders, and it set the stage for advancing the longstanding partnership through focusing on key areas such as of capacity building and global advocacy and the flagship initiative“Accelerator Labs”, co-founded by QFFD. The“Accelerator Labs”, which is composed of 91 hubs set up 115 countries, is the worlds largest and fastest learning network on advancing local innovations to yield sustainable development.

With only 15 percent of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on track to be realized by 2030, this dialogue marks a renewed shared commitment to accelerating the SDGs through global partnerships, solidarity and adherence to multilateralism.