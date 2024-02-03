Austria For EU Sanctions On Extremist Israeli Settlers -- FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg on Saturday warned the Israeli occupation forces against pursuing the plans for a military operation in southern Gaza Strip where scores of Palestinians found shelter.

In statements during a EU Ministerial Meeting on Gaza and Ukraine, Schallenberg wondered how the Israeli forces could demand the Palestinian civilians to head to southern Gaza as a safe zone and then turn the area into a battlefield.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating seriously after nearly four months of hostilities, he noted, reiterating the call for more relief effort and release of hostages.

Austria supports the EU proposals for imposing sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers who are involved in acts of violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, the minister stated.

Schallenberg affirmed that Austria supports the two-state solution and rejects any plan to displace the Palestinians from their territories. (end)

