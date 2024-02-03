T-Hub And Bala Vikasa Join Forces To Drive Social Innovation

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Feb 3 (KNN)

The Telangana government-backed startup incubator, T-Hub, has initiated a partnership with community development pioneer Bala Vikasa to stimulate social innovation, address grassroots challenges, and create significant social impact.

This strategic alliance aims to intertwine social entrepreneurship with Telangana government's forthcoming Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) policy.

The collaboration was solidified through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of Telangana's IT & Industries Minister, Duddila Sridhar Babu, on Friday.

The concerted effort seeks to bolster Telangana's standing as a prominent hub for social innovation and entrepreneurial advancement.

Anthony Anish, Chief Operating Officer, T-Hub, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "As T-Hub embarks on this transformative partnership with Bala Vikasa, we are committed to nurturing startups that drive tangible change.”

Anish mentioned,“Our focus is on establishing a new vertical dedicated to rural, social, and frugal innovation. We aspire to champion promising innovations that tap into underserved rural markets and address pressing social issues with accessible and affordable solutions.”

“Together, we are dedicated to empowering startups, fostering innovation, and catalysing meaningful transformation in the startup ecosystem," he further added.

(KNN Bureau)