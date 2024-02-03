Marc Mysterio Challenges Legendary Evander Holyfield To Exhibition Bout After Jake Paul Backs Out Of Vacant Title Bout

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Irish Hero, Undefeated Boxer and US Billboard Charting Artist Marc Mysterio received the blessing of IBA Boxing to fight for their vacant Intercontinental Super Cruiserweight Title (200-220 lbs) vs (un-ranked) Jake Paul.

However, despite Paul's public claims that he wants to become a champion, and Marc Mysterio's calling him out backed by the IBA and WBC for a vacant championship, he instead opted for a retired journeyman fighter -- or 'jabroni' as Marc refers to the North Dakota native stating 'he's no Brock Lesnar' -- without any notable victories.

“I'm not surprised. Although, Jake Paul has an honorary association with us, actions speak louder than words, He was handed a championship opportunity on a silver platter with Marc willing to travel to Puerto Rico, instead of Ireland, on the Serrano card March 8th for the IBA Intercontinental Super Cruiserweight Championship with the proviso Marc would be at 205, and he is 203 right now! Nikisa, Jake's manager, rejected the idea out of hand. Our take on it is that Jake knows his limits and boxing is his way to continue his prankster ways from Vine and YouTube” notes Marc's long-time coach, Team USA Level 3 Official Greg Leschishin, who will now officiate the Olympic Qualifiers March 16th in Albuquerque.

But, when one door closes, another could potentially open!

“At 12 years old, Coach Greg asked me what my goal was in boxing, and I said, 'I want to be the next Evander Holyfield' and then he taught me how to wrap my hands and we got to work. I was well on my way before I tore my achilles playing a pick-up game of basketball at UCONN. That set back opened the door for music, which was and is a blessing, but I never stopped training. We all saw the last fight with Holyfield, and I have my personal suspicions about his opponent, as well as the illegal rabbit punches he hit Evander with. No legend should go out like that. I don't give a damn if he is 61, that is still the“Real Deal”! Jake is an easy fight stylistically. Evander is far more difficult an opponent as his style neutralizes many of my strong points, and vice–versa. I expect it to go the distance much like Rocky Balboa vs. Mason“The Line” Dixon! It's a hell of a storyline: Will the only 4-time Heavyweight Champ go out on top, or will the torch be passed to myself that is fighting for the whole of Ireland.” notes an emotional Marc Mysterio, who like fellow Irish Hero Katie Taylor, moved from Ireland to Connecticut, whilst at UCONN as a student-athlete.

"I have always believed in Marc Mysterio. Explosive dual-handed Knockout Power, slick footwork/defense, not to mention the best ring awareness I've seen in my 50 years in the sport! His resume speaks for itself -- both in both sports and music -- it's always an honor to work with him from age 12 till now." notes Coach Greg, additionally a professor of Rock N' Roll History at UMASS Boston and Retired USAF.

“We have 2 caveats for the Holyfield fight in the name of fighter safety:

Full USADA or Olympic level testing – no 'Whizzinator'!

Standard Blood Tests are HIV & Hepatitis B. We demand to add Hepatitis C testing and hope other commissions do likewise with Evander and Marc leading the way.” concludes Team USA's Coach Greg, a longtime advocat for fighter's safety.

The bout will be contested as an exhibition, officially, but will be judged and the winner awarded the first-ever "Universal Peace Championship", should Holyfiend accept the Irishman's challenge.

"Evander calls himself a warrior, however, my direct bloodlines are that of Celtic Warriors! Either way, we are humanitarians, but in the ring, we will be gladiators -- exhibition or not!' states a confident Marc speaking on his hero.

"Recently, we've lost Sinéad O' Connor and Dolores O' Riordan, however, Marc is a role model and is doing his part to take the flag and run with it." according to Kyle Kennedy of Tuukka's Tracks, an Award Winning Helsinki-Based Record Label which released Marc's IFPI Gold Certified Compositions for TRAILER PARK BOYS, a Netflix Original Series.

Regarding WBC Cares, Marc states, "We help disadvantaged children in over 170 Countries globally. The most important gift in life is a second chance, however, some people don't receive a first! My mission is to educate our youngest and most vulnerable on the importance of taking advantage of a first chance and the importance of self-improvement! Even if you can only spare $1, it's the thought that counts! Please go to to help give that first chance to someone that might become the next Marc Mysterio, the next Jake Paul or even the next Katie Taylor."

The proposed contest would take place at 220lbs maximum. Evander Holyfield weighed in at 224 in his last contest where he was stopped by a former MMA fighter in the first round, "No legend should go out like that. Given the last minute switch of venues, I doubt they even had time to test his opponent for PEDs. That was not the real Evander. I want to see the real Evander Holyfield one more time and allow me to re-introduce myself to the world and move on to Blondie, a.k.a. Jake Paul for the vacant IBA Super Cruiserweight Intercontinental Championship, in Europe, around Halloween" concludes Marc.

Should Marc win, is the door still open for Jake Paul?

“Tell Jake to quit smoking while hitting the bag for cameras, take this seriously and be a role model – not a prankster – grow up young man!” implying his open-door policy.

“Jake, Get ready for Halloween – it will be havoc for you and lets hope those belts are still vacant!

But, first things first, I have to retire a legend. I do, however, see this going somewhere I've never gone before – the distance. I'll be speaking to Larry Holmes for pointers on his experience(s) with Evander imminently” concludes the Irish-Canadian who's doing his homework, whilst simultaneously Marc's hit“The Dancefloor” with Flo Rida recently topped Amazon Chart's in both USA and UK, not to mention cracking US Billboard Hot Dance Chart.

"Recently, we've lost Sinéad O' Connor and, of course, Marc's friendd Dolores O' Riordan. However, Marc is a role model and is doing his part to take the flag and run with it. Ireland could not ask for better male and female boxing role models than Marc Mysterio and Katie Taylor, god help us if they got married as their kids would run the boxing business inside and outside the ring -- the Klitschkos be damned!" according to Kyle Kennedy of Tuukka's Tracks, an Award Winning Helsinki-Based Record Label which released Marc's IFPI Gold Certified Compositions for TRAILER PARK BOYS, a Netflix Original Series.

Rick Derringer, best known for 'Real American' used by Hulk Hogan as his WWE Entrance Music, would perform Mysterio's entrance song, "Zombie" by The Cranberries, a song written to stop violence in the North of Ireland and aid re-unification, "Our sport promotes inclusiveness to all. To me, 'Zombie' was a rally cry to stop brother and sisters from fighting one another and realize we're both pasty-white Irish that don't tan well." says Marc in line with his 4th Great Grandfather, Pádraig Dillon, a bare-knuckle fighter in Dublin in the 1840s and florist of global repute.

Will Evander accept and have his 'Rocky Balboa' moment, or will Marc fulfill his childhood dream against his hero...

"I'm gonna make Holyfield my temporary girlfriend -- my own personal Honeyfield! He's gonna be kissing so many left's he will be begging for rights 'in jesus name' might I add for his 'own, personal, jesus'!" concludes charismatic the Irish-Canadian, never shy to show off true Irish Charm in quoting Depeche Mode.

