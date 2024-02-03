Nicholas Tana's Hillbillies Vs. Alien Chickens Wins Grand Prize In Horror2comic Screenplay Competition

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Move over, Hell Cats, because a new sheriff has arrived, and she's laying eggs! Nicholas Tana's latest script, "Hillbillies vs. Alien Chickens," has triumphed as the grand prize winner of the Horror2Comic Screenplay Competition.

This uproarious B-movie mashup thrusts a resilient group of hillbillies into a showdown with a flock of foul-mouthed, feathery fiends from outer space. Imagine the chaotic charm of "Mars Attacks," the whirlwind absurdity of "Sharknado," and the quirky horror of "Killer Klowns From Outer Space," all seasoned with moonshine and a cacophony of squawking.

Tana, a seasoned creator of cult classics, previously brought us the ultra-low-budget gem "Hell's Kitty," where he starred alongside his real-life possessed feline companion, Angel, alongside genre royalty like Doug Jones, Courtney Gains, and Adrienne Barbeau. Recently, he unleashed the mind-bending sci-fi graphic novel "eJUNKY" through Scout Comics, distributed by Simon & Schuster, featuring cover art by Darick Robertson ("The Boys").

As a musician, Tana's outlandish writing style extends to his songs, including hits like "Chainsaw Kitty," "Solo Song," and "Multi-colored Spiked Umbrella," some of which have found their way into his films. Fans can expect the cinematic portrayal of "Hillbillies vs. Alien Chickens" to come with an unforgettable soundtrack.

"Hillbillies vs. Alien Chickens" is not only set to be published as a comic series but will also be developed for the screen by MOTOR CONTENT, promising audiences a clucking good time.

About Nicholas Tana: Nicholas Tana is a renowned writer, director, and musician known for his contributions to cult classics like "Hell's Kitty" and the mind-bending sci-fi graphic novel "eJUNKY." With a unique style that transcends genres, Tana continues to captivate audiences with his creative endeavors.