Russell Brunson Breaks Ground On Entrepreneur-Focused Atlas Research Center

ClickFunnels software company kicked off construction of the state-of-the-art center near Boise, Idaho. It will house Brunson's collection of 15,000 rare books to inspire the world's leading entrepreneurs.

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Brunson helps more than 150,000 entrepreneurs convey their messages to the marketplace through his ClickFunnels software. Now, he is creating a mecca for entrepreneurs and fellow bibliophiles through his Atlas Research Center near Boise, Idaho. The center will house 15,000 rare books by trailblazing authors like Napoleon Hill, Dale Carnegie, Ayn Rand, and P.T. Barnum. Construction on the center is officially underway, following a groundbreaking featuring an elite gathering of entrepreneurs who traveled to learn more about Russell's vision for the center.

Russell Brunson

"The Atlas Research Center will house statues inspired by

Ayn Rand's 'Atlas Shrugged.' The best entrepreneurs have the vision and the drive to change the world for the better, but, as Rand's book shows, the weight of that mission can be exhausting," said Russell Brunson . "The center will be a place for the visionaries shaping our world to draw inspiration and recharge so they can continue to carry us to better places."

While hundreds of trailblazing authors are represented in Russell's personal book collection, his favorite author is Napoleon Hill. Visitors to the 20,000-square-foot research center will not only be able to see first editions of Hill's books-to include "Laws of Success," "Think and Grow Rich," and "Outwitting the Devil"-but also unpublished Napoleon Hill books that Russell is bringing to the public eye for the first time.



With the new research center, Russell is hoping to continue Hill's unrealized vision for a "School of Success." Hill dreamed about bringing together the best and brightest entrepreneurs of his time to learn and build on each other's ideas, but his vision was interrupted by the Great Depression and personal challenges.

"The Atlas Research Center will help realize Hill's dream," said Russell. "It will bring some of the most forward-thinking minds together and preserve their ideas for hundreds and even thousands of years to come."

The center is part of

Russell's Secrets of Success movement , which is devoted to unparalleled personal achievement. It will include an exclusive 100-seat venue for VIP members that will feature high-demand speakers and give members an opportunity to present their own 3-day events. The center's library will house VIP members' books for an ever-growing collection of mind-expanding, inspirational literature.

To learn more about Russell

Brunson, his Secrets of Success Movement, or the Atlas Research Center, visit .

Russell

Brunson, co-founder of software giant ClickFunnels, is a serial entrepreneur whose latest project is Secrets of Success, providing business and entrepreneurial breakthroughs with a daily newsletter.

