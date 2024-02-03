Number Of Means To Destroy Military Targets In Enemy's Rear Growing Every Month - Danilov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of Ukrainian means of destroying military targets in the rear of the Russian occupiers is growing every month.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said this in an exclusive commentary to Ukrainian Radio, commenting on reports of increasingly frequent attacks on military targets in the rear of the Russian invaders, Ukrinform reported.

"I can say that the number of these munitions, which are extremely important, is increasing every month," assured the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Speaking about what was used in the strike, he emphasized that "these are our developments, our components."

Regular explosions in Russian rear: how does this affect course of war?

As reported, on the night of February 1, soldiers of the Group 13 special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed the Ivanivets missile boat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

On January 31, at least three enemy aircraft and personnel were hit at the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea during an attack by the Defense Forces.

The number of attacks on the aggressor's territory has increased, and they have become more accurate and of higher quality.