Lithuania Hands Over New Batch Of Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania has sent a new batch of military aid to Ukraine.
This was reported by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.
"Lithuania remains steadfast in its military support to Ukraine. Our commitment to support Ukraine is not just solidarity, it's an investment in Europe's security, " the statement reads.
As noted, Lithuania delivered detonation systems and thousands of rounds of ammunition for anti-tank grenade launchers.
As reported, Lithuania has approved a package of long-term military assistance to Ukraine worth 200 million euros.
