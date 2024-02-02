EQS-News: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Legal Matter

PlusPlus Capital AS receives Court Approval for Reorganization

02.02.2024 / 13:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PlusPlus Capital AS receives Court Approval for Reorganization



Tallinn, Estonia, 2

February 2024. PlusPlus Capital (“ PPC ”), a leading pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management group, has received approval from the Harju District Court in Estonia to undertake reorganization proceedings of Aktsiaselts PlusPlus Capital (the“ Parent Company ”) under the Reorganization Act (“ Saneerimisseadus ”). Furthermore, the court has appointed a restructuring advisor who will support the Parent Company in the preparation of the restructuring plan. PlusPlus Capital welcomes the court's decision and the start of the reorganization proceedings. In view of the current situation, PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à r.l. (the“ Issuer ”) is also preparing to file for reorganization proceedings in Luxembourg. PlusPlus Capital will inform investors in a timely manner about the reorganization plan for the Parent Company as well as the filing of reorganization proceedings in Luxembourg for the Issuer.



Contact: PlusPlus Capital

Kaarel Raik, Member of the Management Board

Email: ...

Phone: +372

56 606 148



About PlusPlus Capital: PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics. Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 120 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 300 million. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors. PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market. pluspluscapital

02.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. 1 rue Jean Piret L-2350 Luxembourg Luxemburg E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: XS2502401552 WKN: A3K7UD Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1829367



End of News EQS News Service