South Africa and Saudi Arabia are poised to deepen their economic ties, with both nations aiming to boost bilateral trade and investment.

Mutual Growth Opportunities:

At a recent meeting of the South Africa-Saudi Arabia Business Council, co-chair Stavros Nicolaou highlighted the potential for expansion. He emphasized the“huge growth opportunities” Saudi Arabia presents for South African companies seeking to expand in the Gulf region, according to Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS .

Saudi Investment Commitment:

Echoing this sentiment, Hisham Al Amoudi, the Council's Vice Chairman, reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to investing in South Africa. He stressed the positive impact of existing investments on South Africa's GDP and their intention to further support the country's economic growth.

Key Trade Sectors:

Currently, South Africa exports agricultural products, vehicles, chemicals, minerals, machinery, and electrical equipment to Saudi Arabia. In return, South Africa imports primarily refined petroleum and crude oil.

Renewable Energy Focus:

Saudi Arabia stands out as the largest investor in South Africa's renewable energy sector, with total investments reaching an estimated $1.62 billion.

This meeting signifies a renewed commitment to strengthening economic ties between South Africa and Saudi Arabia. With a focus on mutual growth and strategic investment, both nations stand to benefit from exploring new opportunities in trade and investment.