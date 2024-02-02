(MENAFN- Baystreet) Apple's Stock Drops 3% As iPhone Sales Continue To Slow

Deckers Outdoor Posts Earnings Beat And Announces New CEOAlcoa Flat on Nexans HookupFive of the Top AI Stocks That Will Help Lead the Bull Market in TechBlack Hills Flat on Completing Buy of Iowa Natural Gas Outlet Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Friday, February 2, 2024

Lululemon Expands Into Men's Sneakers

Canada's Lululemon Athletica (LULU) has launched a new line of men's sneakers as it seeks to gain market share in the male sportswear segment.

The men's footwear includes two running shoes and a casual sneaker. Lululemon said it will release the shoes this spring, with the casual sneaker hitting stores on Feb. 13.

While Lululemon remains a strong player in women's athleticwear with its yoga pants and other workout clothes, it has struggled to reach male consumers.

Brand awareness among men was only at 13%, the company said in its last earnings call, and growth in menswear sales has trailed the women's business in the last three quarters.

Lululemon first entered the footwear space two years ago with a line of women's sneakers.

The stock of Lululemon Athletica has risen 43% in the last 12 months and currently trades at $461.94 U.S. per share.











About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks