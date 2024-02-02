(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd (Fonterra) is a manufacturer and marketer of dairy products. It provides powdered and flavored milk, ready-to-drink milk, yogurts, iced coffee, cheeses, spreads, butter, ice cream, everyday nutrition powders, culinary creams, bakery butter, and advanced nutrition products to retail consumers as well as foodservice providers.

The report offers valuable information and insights into Fonterra's technology activities, making it a valuable resource for those interested in the company's digital transformation journey. It provides in-depth insights into Fonterra's digital transformation strategies and innovation programs, shedding light on the company's approach to leveraging technology for business growth and improvement.

The report also offers an overview of Fonterra's technology initiatives, including details about partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions. This allows readers to gain a comprehensive understanding of the company's technology-related endeavors and its efforts to stay competitive in the market.

Fonterra markets its products under various brands, including Anlene, Anchor, Perfect Italiano, Mammoth, De Winkel, Kapiti, Fresh 'n Fruity, Primo, Symbio, and Mainland brands, to mention a few. It operates and manages various production facilities across Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Scope



Fonterra has dedicated data science teams for data extraction, cataloguing, quality assurance, and analysis. The teams try to solve new business challenges using data science and offer training to other staff members who are interested in learning data analysis.

As a part of digital transformation strategy, Fonterra is strengthening its in-house technology expertise by retraining and building staff capability and hiring top technology talent in leadership roles and creating new technology and digital jobs.

Fonterra is migrating its key operations and data from its on-premise data centers to cloud infrastructure. To execute this cloud strategy, Fonterra has partnered with Microsoft to migrate its mission-critical workloads to Microsoft Azure, which will ensure more stability and security for its data besides enabling quick collection and analysis of huge volume of data in real-time. Fonterra established an online open incubator platform called Fonterra Ventures Co-Lab in 2017. Through the platform, Fonterra partners with small businesses, large corporations and individuals to develop innovative concepts in different fields, including new technologies, services and business models, that can be mutually beneficial

