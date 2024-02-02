Stunning Results As Round Of 16 Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 has now reached the business end of the competition as only eight teams remain in search of continental glory.

The Round of 16 threw up some fascinating encounters and they didn't disappoint with three of the eight matches going all the way to penalties as fans of Asian football were treated to some nail-biting action.

Jubilant celebrations, set-piece secrets and a vintage jersey all feature as the-AFC takes a look at the social media channels of those involved.

Tajikistan – Fireworks and Dances

Tajikistan's fairytale journey in this year's competition continues as they overcame the United Arab Emirates in their Round of 16 tie with Vahdat Hanonov's first-half header giving them the lead only to be pegged back by a 95th-minute equaliser.

It eventually needed a penalty shootout to separate the sides, and the Tajik players held their nerves to earn Petar Segrt's team a quarter-final date with Jordan. And the players certainly enjoyed their post-match celebrations, with fireworks and dancing on the cards upon returning to the team hotel.

Australia – Souttar shares set-piece secrets

Socceroos' commanding centre-back Harry Souttar scored with yet another header in their 4-0 victory over Indonesia with the 25-year-old continuing to be a threat from set-pieces. Following the match, he revealed exactly what he does during such situations.

“I always speak to the player who's marking me. Just to try and get them less concentrated, try to get them to think I'm not really concentrating and I'm joking a little bit. And he kind of lets down his guard.”



Action during last 16 match between Qatar and Palestine.

Whatever he's been doing is certainly working and it will be fascinating to see if he can get the better of fellow centre-back Kim Min-jae in the upcoming clash against Korea Republic.

Indonesia – All smiles at the breakfast table

PSSI chairman Erick Thohir flew to Doha following Team Garuda's historic achievement of reaching the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time ever.

Before their match against Australia, the chairman asked the players if they had already packed their bags to return home. Everyone responded 'No!' but, despite ultimately suffering defeat in the Round of 16, the Garuda returned to Indonesia having done their nation proud on the grand stage.

Iraq – Al Ammari bows out with pride

Iraq were eliminated by Jordan in dramatic circumstances with goals in the 95th and 97th minutes meaning the latter progressed to the quarter-finals at the expense of the 2007 champions.

Midfielder Amir Al Ammari, who has been ever-present for the Lions of Mesopotamia in the centre of the park, spoke about his pride at being able to play for Iraq and noted that they were able to win the faith and hearts of the Iraqi people following their performances in Qatar.

Japan – Doan stresses unity

“One team! Great Win!” was the message from Samurai Blue winger Ritsu Doan following Japan's 3-1 victory over Bahrain. It was Doan who opened the scoring, with Takefusa Kubo and Ayase Ueda later finding the back of the net.

Having been a key part of the squad in 2019, Doan remains a crucial component of Hajime Moriyasu's team as the East Asians gear up to face the Islamic Republic of Iran in the quarter-finals.

Thailand – Ishii impressed with vintage Kashima kit

Thailand's Japanese head coach Masatada Ishii was all smiles in the pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Uzbekistan after spotting a Thai journalist wearing a 1994 season Kashima Antlers kit.

The now 57-year-old was a Kashima player that season and the 30-year-old jersey gave the former midfielder flashbacks of his playing career.