Experience The Opening Reception Of“Ephemeral Construct” At The Frank Gallery In Pembroke Pines On February 8Th

“Ephemeral Construct” is on view to art lovers at the Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery from February 8, 2024, through May 18, 2024. All ages are welcome to attend an Opening Reception on Thursday, February 8th from 6 – 9pm at The Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery, located at 601 City Center Way. This Event is Free & Open to the Public, RSVP here .

The Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery in the City of Pembroke Pines presents Ephemeral Construct, a free exhibition weaving together art, ecology, and the fleeting nature of existence, bringing together the works of four South Florida Artists – Nathalie Alfonso, Sharon Lee Hart, Alejandra Abad, and Deborah Perlman . Each artist presents a unique perspective on the transient nature of our world, encouraging viewers to contemplate the ephemeral constructs of our physical and conceptual environments.

There will be a variety of artistic mediums to enjoy including sculptures, portraits, mixed media, animations, and more to explore for those in attendance. Free refreshments and hors d'oeuvres will be available. No Ticket is required. Admission and parking are free.

The Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery is a two story art gallery named after Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank C. Ortis for his decades-long commitment to the cultural arts. Lovingly known as 'The Frank,' this contemporary art gallery showcases multidisciplinary inclusive exhibitions that foster connections, facilitate collaborations and initiate cultural change. The gallery's exhibition and learning space serves as a site of convergence for artists, performers, thought leaders and community members.

Located on the first floor, The Frank's spacious galleries reflect the works of regional, national and international artists in a robust exhibition program that changes throughout the year. The Frank features two additional exhibition spaces in the form of The Frank Aisles lobby gallery and the Third Space Gallery on the second floor. The Third Space connects to a sun-filled classroom designed to host workshops and lectures in support of social engagement and artistic innovation.

