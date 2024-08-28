3-2-1 QOSM Presents Summer Paralympics Festival

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In celebration of Ali Radi Ali Arshid representing Qatar in the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM) will be hosting a summer festival themed 'Let The Games Begin: 3-2-1 Summer Paralympics Festival' from August 31 to September 5.

The event is designed to showcase the extraordinary athleticism and spirit of with disabilities as well as to bring the excitement of the Paralympics closer to the local community. The programme will offer a range of activities for all ages.

Visitors can look forward to Paralympic demonstrations in the Activation Zone, featuring games such as Para Table Tennis, Sitting Volleyball, Goalball, Para Badminton, Para Cycling, and Boccia.

The 3-2-1 QOSM library will host daily storytelling sessions focused on the remarkable journey of Paralympic champion Tatyana McFadden, aimed at inspiring children with tales of triumph and inclusivity in sports.

Children will enjoy activities such as blow painting where they will learn to use different body parts to express art. The festival also includes a guided tour, titled "Let's Talk Paralympics," which will explore the history of the Paralympic Games and highlight star athletes who have made significant contributions to the event.

The daily schedule of the festival is as follows: August 31 , September 1, 2, 4, 5: 4 – 4.30pm | Paralympics: Stories of Triumph and Inspiration (library), 4.30 – 5pm | Creative Expressions and Artistic Inspirations (outreach activities), 5 – 5.30pm | 'Let's talk Paralympics' guided tour, (English), 5.30 – 7pm | demonstration of Paralympics multisport (Activation Zone). Only on September 2, the guided tour will be in Arabic. QOSM is closed on Tuesdays.

