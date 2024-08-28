3-2-1 Qatar Olympic And Sports Museum Presents LET THE GAMES BEGIN: 3-2-1 Summer Paralympics Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In celebration of Ali Radi Ali Arshid representing Qatar in the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum will be hosting a summer festival of exhilarating activities under the theme“LET THE GAMES BEGIN: 3-2-1 Summer Paralympics Festival” from 31 August 2024 to 5 September 2024.

The Paralympic Games are an international multi-sport event for with disabilities, held every four years. First held in 1960 in Rome, the Games feature a range of sports organized by the International Paralympic Committee. Events include traditional sports specifically designed for different disability classifications.

This Festival is designed to showcase the extraordinary athleticism and spirit of athletes with disabilities as well as to bring the excitement of the Paralympics closer to the local community. The“LET THE GAMES BEGIN: 3-2-1 Summer Paralympics Festival” programme will offer a range of engaging activities that promise to energise and entertain participants of all ages.

Throughout the course of the Summer festival, visitors can look forward to Paralympic Sport demonstrations in the Activation Zone, featuring games such as Para Table Tennis, Sitting Volleyball, Goalball, Para Badminton, Para Cycling, and Boccia.

The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum Library will host daily storytelling sessions focused on the remarkable journey of Paralympic champion Tatyana McFadden, aimed at inspiring children with tales of triumph and inclusivity in sports.

Children will enjoy activities such as blow painting where they will learn to use different body parts to express art. The festival also includes a guided tour, titled "Let's Talk Paralympics," which will explore the history of the Paralympic Games and highlight star athletes who have made significant contributions to the event.

The daily schedule of the festival is as follows:

Saturday 31 August

4:00-4:30 pm | Paralympics: Stories of Triumph and Inspiration (library)

4:30-5:00 pm | Creative Expressions and Artistic Inspirations (outreach activities)

5:00-5:30 pm |“Let's talk Paralympics” guided tour, (English language)

5:30-7:00 pm | demonstration of Paralympics multisport (Activation Zone)

Sunday 1 September

4:00-4:30 pm | Paralympics: Stories of Triumph and Inspiration (library)

4:30-5:00 pm | Creative Expressions and Artistic Inspirations (outreach activities)

5:00-5:30 pm |“Let's talk Paralympics” guided tour, (English language)

5:30-7:00 pm | demonstration of Paralympics multisport (Activation Zone)

Monday 2 September

4:00-4:30 pm | Paralympics: Stories of Triumph and Inspiration (library)

4:30-5:00 pm | Creative Expressions and Artistic Inspirations (outreach activities)

5:00-5:30 pm |“Let's talk Paralympics” guided tour, (Arabic language)

5:30-7:00 pm | demonstration of Paralympics multisport (Activation Zone)

Wednesday 4 September

4:00-4:30 pm | Paralympics: Stories of Triumph and Inspiration (library)

4:30-5:00 pm | Creative Expressions and Artistic Inspirations (outreach activities)

5:00-5:30 pm |“Let's talk Paralympics” guided tour (English language)

5:30-7:00 pm | demonstration of Paralympics multisport (Activation Zone)

Thursday 5 September

4:00-4:30 pm | Paralympics: Stories of Triumph and Inspiration (library)

4:30-5:00 pm | Creative Expressions and Artistic Inspirations (outreach activities)

5:00-5:30 pm |“Let's talk Paralympics” guided tour(English language)

5:30-7:00 pm | demonstration of Paralympics multisport (Activation Zone)

Please note that QOSM closes every Tuesday.

For more information and updates on the festival programme, visit the QOSM website and follow us on Instagram at @321qosm.