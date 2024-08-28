Arab League Condemns Israeli Military Operation In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Arab League on Wednesday strongly condemned the military operations being conducted by Israel in West Bank, which resulted in the martyrdom of over 11 Palestinians and included imposition of an all-out siege on big cities and large-scale areas in West Bank.

In a statement, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul-Gheit highlighted that the brutal incursions, assaults and homicides being committed by the Israeli in the cities of northern West Bank, as well as the devastation of critical infrastructure and imposing siege on hospitals, represent a dangerous intention to subjugate the Palestinian people and renege on signed deals.

Aboul-Gheit emphasized that this dangerous development lays bare the Israeli intention to reannex the Palestinian territories in implementation of the Israeli far-right agenda, stressing that this Israeli orientation cannot be separated from the dangerous remarks extreme ministers in the Israeli government have made on Al-Aqsa Mosque which are utterly rejected, he said.

In addition, Aboul-Gheit underlined that the Israeli occupation army is engaging in a war of genocide everywhere against the Palestinians, stressing that its military operations in West Bank have nothing to do with October 7 attacks. He said the objective is to make life impossible for the Palestinians on their territories, whether in occupied West Bank, or in the enclave through persistent intimidation and bloodshed to accomplish the dispossession schemes and ultimately liquidate the Palestinian cause.

The international community must not keep silent in front of this escalation which is deliberately intended to bring the region to the edge of precipice, open new fronts and set ablaze to be engulfed in the throes of conflagration, Aboul-Gheit underlined.

He stated that the United States has failed in imposing ample pressures on Israel and relinquished to its maneuvers followed by procrastination of Israeli leaders, in addition to wasting time without any serious desire to hammer out a deal that ends the aggressive war on Gaza and spares the region the perilous and full-blown escalation.

In the statement, Aboul-Gheit held Washington fully responsible for the continuation of this Israeli increasing depravity in the region, calling on it to explain a clear-eyed position on the recent Israeli military operations in West Bank.

