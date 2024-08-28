Vodafone Qatar's World First 'Instant SIM' To Be Available At More Locations Shortly

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vodafone Qatar's world first 'Instant SIM', which helps customers activate postpaid or prepaid connection within seconds, will be available at more outlets across the country shortly, noted Simon O'Rourke, Consumer Business Unit director at Vodafone Qatar.

Speaking to Gulf Times Wednesday, O'Rourke said the 'Instant SIM', which is powered by AI's Electronically Know You Customer (EKYC) feature, is currently available at some 2,600 locations across Qatar.

These include AlMeera, Grand Mall, LuLu, Monoprix and Safari hypermarkets, Woqod and Hamad International Airport. Customers can even order an 'Instant SIM' from online delivery platforms including Talabat mart and Snoomart.

“Our partners will increase over time, which help customers get access to the 'Instant SIM' at more convenient locations across the country. As we speak, many customers are availing of the benefits of our 'Instant SIM', which is first of its kind in the world. Nowhere else can you get such a product, not even on our global network. So, customers in Qatar will be the first to benefit from Vodafone's 'Instant SIM',” O'Rourke noted.

O'Rourke noted that with a Vodafone 'Instant SIM', customers can“get connected in seconds”. Only a nominal charge will be levied for the card, which can be recharged based on customer requirements through the smart phone.

“Customers can simply self-activate a new Vodafone prepaid or postpaid connection anywhere, anytime in Qatar. All you need is your smartphone and Vodafone's 'Instant SIM' pack. Customers do not have to queue up at our locations to avail of a connection anymore. These are the advantages of the new product,” O'Rourke said.

However, O'Rourke noted that customers could still use any of the Vodafone outlets to avail of the company's service.

Instant SIM provides a seamless experience without having to use their data or Wi-Fi to connect.

The Vodafone official noted that activation is simple and straightforward - users simply need to insert their new Instant SIM into a smartphone and scan the QR code provided.

From here, they can choose their line type, either prepaid or postpaid.

Prepaid customers will need their passports and for postpaid packages, QID will be required.

A first for mobile customers in the world, Vodafone Qatar's innovative new technology means that customers are empowered to take control of when and how they use their smartphones, requiring just an Instant SIM pack to get themselves connected.

Users can go through the entire verification process - including plan selection and line activation -, offering the ultimate in ease of use and connection anytime and anywhere in Qatar.

Furthermore, Vodafone customers can opt for either a physical SIM or an eSIM and do not require a credit or debit card in order to activate their line, enjoying a simple and hassle-free way to get connected without the need to visit stores.

At a media roundtable Wednesday, Vodafone Qatar chief executive officer Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim al-Thani commented,“This is a pivotal launch for Vodafone Qatar - one in which we are revolutionising consumer connectivity with a truly seamless digital journey. In today's fast-paced world, staying connected is essential and we are committed to providing solutions that mean our customers are empowered to stay connected, anywhere and anytime.

“We are proud to be pioneers of new and innovative technology and we hope that the new Instant SIM will transform the way residents and visitors to Qatar choose to connect.”

At the event, Vodafone team demonstrated how the 'Instant SIM' can be installed in a smart phone, quickly and hassle-free.

