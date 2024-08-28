Ashghal Completes 90% Works Of Rawdat Al Dhakhira Street

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has completed 90% of the works of the Rawdat Al Dhakhira Street Development Project. Local Arabic daily Arrayah said the project will be completed soon.

Rawdat Al Dhakhira Street is located in an area with many residential, commercial, educational and facilities. These include Al Meera outlet, Umm Al Seneem Park, Umm Al Seneem station, Umm Al Seneem Primary Health Centre and Qatar Science and Secondary School for Boys.

The street development project includes the of a four-lane, two-way road with a service lane to facilitate access to the residences on both sides as well as several intersections. Traffic lights have been installed. Fence installation is underway to oblige pedestrians to use the crossings for their safety.

The aesthetic appearance of the street is retained by creating basins for planting trees and green spaces. The connections for irrigation and a new infrastructure for water, electricity, communications networks and treated water lines have been set up. The sewage and rainwater drainage networks have been installed in addition to street furniture, lighting and interlocking works.

The new revamped street improves traffic flow in the area specifically in Waab Al Bariq, Umm Al Saneem and Al Karaana streets. Ashghal relies on approximately 80% of local and locally manufactured materials in its infrastructure projects and new road construction.

Locally made lighting poles and lamps, signboards, sewage and rainwater drainage pipes, asphalt and prefabricated manholes in addition to concrete and reinforced steel were used in the project as part of Ashghal's Ta'heel initiative to promote local manufacturers.

