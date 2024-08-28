Amir Meets Abu Dhabi Deputy Ruler And UAE National Security Adviser

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Wednesday morning with Deputy of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the accompanying delegation.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of the President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Vice President and Prime of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to HH the Amir and their wishes of good health and happiness for His Highness and for the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

HH the Amir entrusted Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan to convey his greetings to the President of the UAE and the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai as well as his wishes of good health and wellness for them and for the brotherly people of the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they discussed the existing fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them, in addition to discussing a number of topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

MENAFN28082024000067011011ID1108611721