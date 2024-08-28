New Recycling Solution For Carbon Reduction, Environmental Sustainability Launched

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Kingdom Konsult (KK), a leading sustainability consultancy in Qatar, has partnered with Compocity to bring the CompoBot, a state-of-the-art food waste recycling solution, to the region.

The will be deployed across Qatar, the GCC, and Greece to significantly reduce carbon emissions and promote circular practices.

CompoBot uses eco-friendly to recycle food waste into compost thereby minimising waste going to landfills while reducing greenhouse emissions and promoting sustainable agriculture.

“With our new recycling solution, we are excited to bring advanced green technologies to the region, helping businesses and organisations reduce their carbon footprint while adhering to global ESG standards,” KK CEO Catina Aghayan said in Doha Wednesday.

She was joined by Compocity founder and CEO Dr Emese Pancsa at a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony. A live demonstration of CompoBot took place at the event, which was also attended by KK chairman Mohamed al-Obeidly, along with other dignitaries and officials from the Hungarian embassy in Doha.

Aghayan said KK plans to roll out 100 CompoBot devices in the country before year-end and has plans for regional expansion. The company projects that by 2026, some 500 CompoBots will be in operation, preventing the release of up to the equivalent of 4.8mn kg CO2 greenhouse gas emissions from air travel.

“We are keen that our exclusive partnership will contribute tremendously to the awareness of the importance of sustainability within the business industry, recycling and using ecofriendly products.

“Together, we complete each other and deliver successful legacy for Qatar and for its environment and carbon footprint reduction mission. I am proud to state that we are introducing a new Era of Circular Ventures 'Together for better tomorrow'”, Aghayan added.

“At Compocity, we make tangible contributions in urban community settings to make sustainability work playfully. Since we had the honour to meet KK with its authenticity and long-lasting commitment to making tangible changes in the region and beyond, we wanted to become a part of their movement regarding organic leftover transformation to locally usable value for the soil and the local communities.” Dr Pancsa added.

MENAFN28082024000067011011ID1108611725