Former Estonian FM Keeps Biased Stance Towards Azerbaijan - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Former Estonian
Foreign Minister, co-chair of the European Parliament's committee
on cooperation with South Caucasus countries Marina Kaljurand
posted a publication with elements of defamation and insults
towards Azerbaijan on X, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev told
Trend .
"This person has not visited Azerbaijan even once since her
appointment to this position in recent years. Kaljurand has always
been involved in adoption of statements and resolutions of a
defamatory nature against our country. We have invited her many
times to visit Azerbaijan to assess the situation in the region,"
he reminded. "How can a person who has never visited Azerbaijan
speak about our country? If she made visits to the region,
repeatedly visiting Armenia and Georgia, she could have come to
Azerbaijan at least once."
"However, despite these arguments, Kaljurand kept its biased
stance towards our country. In her social media account, she also
noted that if Azerbaijan wants to become a partner of the European
Union, its behavior as an economic and reliable partner should be
appropriate. She stated this, sharing information about the
suspension of the mandate of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE,"
said the MP.
Ganjaliyev emphasized that as a co-chair of the European
Parliament's Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, Kaljurand
has no right to speak about economic relations between Azerbaijan
and the European Union.
"Therefore, attempts to comment on economic relations between
Azerbaijan and the European Union by a person who has always been
lobbying for Armenia, remaining silent on the rights of nearly
million refugees and internally displaced persons whose rights were
violated during the occupation of Karabakh, and who repeatedly
rejected the proposal to visit Azerbaijan are unacceptable," he
noted.
"Unfortunately, even in the European Parliament,the number of
politicians engaged in populism and making unfounded statements
grows," added the MP.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107796907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.