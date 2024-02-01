Tajikistan, Turkmenistan Take On Expediting Trade Turnover

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 1 . Tajikistan and Turkmenistan discussed the need to increase trade turnover between the two countries, Trend reports.

Citing Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the above issuetopic was discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Vafo Niyatbekzoda, and Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Trade Complex, Textile Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Atdaev Batyr.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current condition and future prospects of bilateral relations, exchanging ideas on how to strengthen cooperation in the areas of economics, commerce, and industry.

The parties stated that business communities and entrepreneurs will actively participate in mutual exhibitions and business forums.

According to Tajikistan's Presidential Statistical Agency, trade turnover between the countries exceeded $40 million from January to November 2023, a 13.5 percent decline from the same period in 2022.