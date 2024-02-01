Tajikistan, Turkmenistan Take On Expediting Trade Turnover

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 1 . Tajikistan
and Turkmenistan discussed the need to increase trade turnover
between the two countries, Trend reports.
Citing Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the above
issuetopic was discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan's
Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Vafo Niyatbekzoda, and Turkmenistan's
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Trade Complex,
Textile Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Atdaev Batyr.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current condition
and future prospects of bilateral relations, exchanging ideas on
how to strengthen cooperation in the areas of economics, commerce,
and industry.
The parties stated that business communities and entrepreneurs
will actively participate in mutual exhibitions and business
forums.
According to Tajikistan's Presidential Statistical Agency, trade
turnover between the countries exceeded $40 million from January to
November 2023, a 13.5 percent decline from the same period in
2022.
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107796719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.