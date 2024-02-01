(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 1 February 2024 at 12:30 pm
Sampo Group's results for 2023 will be published on 8 February 2024
Sampo Group will publish the Financial Statement Release 2023 on 8 February between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30–8:00 am UK time). The Financial Statement Release, Investor Presentation and a video review with Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson will be available at .
Conference call
8 February at 2:30 pm Finnish time (12:30 pm UK time)
Tel. +1 786 697 3501, +44 (0) 33 0551 0200, +46 (0) 8 5052 0424, or +358 (0)9 2319 5437.
Conference passcode: Sampo Q4
Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson , Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker , CEO of If P&C Morten Thorsrud, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the conference call for investors and analysts.
The conference call can also be followed live at . A recorded version will later be available at the same address.
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
Further information:
Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031
Distribution:
