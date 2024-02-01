Union Budget 2024: Momentum To Women Empowerment Through Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 1 (KNN) The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the significant strides made in the empowerment of women through entrepreneurship during the Budget 2024 address today.

Over the past decade, there has been a notable increase in the focus on empowering women, with a specific emphasis on entrepreneurship, ease of living and dignity.

One noteworthy achievement mentioned is the distribution of 30 crore MUDRA Yojana loans to woman entrepreneurs, showcasing the government's commitment to supporting women in business. This financial assistance aims to facilitate and promote women's participation in various entrepreneurial ventures.

The Finance Minister mentioned, 'Eighty-three lakh SHGs with nine crore women are transforming rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance. Their success has assisted nearly one crore women to become Lakhpati Didi already. They are an inspiration to others. Their achievements will be recognized through honouring them. Buoyed by the success, it has been decided to enhance the target for Lakhpati Didi from 2 crore to 3 crore.'

Additionally, the Finance Minister pointed out a remarkable 28% increase in female enrollment in higher education over the last 10 years. The commitment to gender equality is further evident in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses, where girls and women constitute 43% of enrollment, a percentage that stands out globally.

Overall, the Finance Minister's address underscores the government's efforts to empower women through various means, recognizing the importance of entrepreneurship, and education in fostering gender equality and women's participation in all aspects of society.

(KNN Bureau)