Cypress P&C Insurance Company Selects Taurus Flood As Their Write

Taurus Flood-National Flood Services (Taurus Flood), a leading provider of flood and insurance technology solutions, announced that it has been awarded the Cypress Property & Casualty Insurance Company flood insurance service provider contract. Cypress Property & Casualty provides an array of innovative insurance products to clients in Florida and Texas and is a new participant in the National Flood Insurance Program's (NFIP) Write-Your-Own (WYO) program.

“We are excited to partner with Taurus Flood as our flood service provider for entry into the National Flood Insurance Program as a Write Your Own carrier”, said Michael Weis, Special Programs Director at Cypress Property & Casualty.“Taurus Flood's best-in-class quoting technology provides Cypress agents with an intuitive solution that will allow them to efficiently serve their customers' flood insurance needs.”

The NFIP's WYO program allows property insurance companies to provide FEMA backed NFIP flood insurance under their company to property owners, renters, and businesses to help reduce the devastating financial impact of floods, the nation's most common and costly natural disaster. Through this relationship, Cypress is providing their more than 1,700 agents with access to the Taurus Flood Odyssey platform to begin writing new flood insurance policies with Cypress on January 2nd, 2024.

“We are very excited to be selected for the critical role of supporting Cypress with the ability to offer their agents and policyholders NFIP flood insurance from Cypress Property & Casualty,” said Lindsey Erickson, CEO of Taurus Flood.“By focusing on property owners and their needs, Cypress and Taurus Flood are committed to closing the insurance gap and protecting policyholders from the damaging impact of flooding.”

As the flood services provider for Cypress, Taurus Flood will facilitate quoting, policy and claims administration services, agency services, and other tools for Cypress agents and policyholders, as well as financial and statistical reporting to Cypress and the NFIP.

Taurus Flood's cloud-based and industry leading platform, Odyssey, provides a single, powerful platform that combines insurance quoting, policy issuance, claims handling, accounting, reporting, and product management and servicing.

“Odyssey is the latest end-to-end insurance platform developed for both the Flood and P&C Industry, its cutting edge technology and microservice architecture allow us to deliver value quickly and provide ongoing innovation for our clients,” said Cynthia DiVincenti, Vice President of Client Relations at Taurus Flood.“Floods are the most common natural disaster world-wide, and in the United States, they result in more loss of life and property damage than any other. Flood insurance can help property owners prepare for the potentially devastating financial impact of a flood. Taurus Flood is ready with our Odyssey platform, services, and tools to help Cypress agents secure this needed insurance for their customers.”