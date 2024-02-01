(MENAFN- GetNews)

Atlantic City, NJ - Official Celebrity Boxing (OCB) and the American Basketball Association (ABA) are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership that will set the stage for an extraordinary sports experience – the ABA Streetball Tournament powered by Official Celebrity Boxing.

Launching this spring, the ABA Streetball Tournament is a one-of-a-kind tournament designed to welcome basketball players from around the world. The tournament features both one-on-one and two-on-two competitions, adding a dynamic twist to traditional basketball tournaments.

In an exciting culmination, the winners of the ABA Streetball

Tournament

will have the opportunity to face off against renowned viral basketball players and/or ABA players in the finals for a chance to secure a coveted spot on the ABA Streetball

Tournament

official roster.

Damon Feldman, Owner & Founder of Celebrity Boxing, expressed his enthusiasm for this innovative collaboration, stating,“Celebrity Boxing and ABA Basketball is the wave of the future.”

Adding to the excitement, the OCB/ABA Celebrity Sports Weekends promise to be an immersive experience spanning 2-3 days. These events will include an introductory meet & greet, event mixers, Celebrity boxing matches, the ABA Streetball tournament, after-party, and an exclusive Sunday brunch, all directed by national touring artist & CEO of the ABA's Media & Entertainment division, Tjuan Benafactor, and platinum music marketer & President of ABA Media & Entertainment, Brian“Essince” Collins.

The ABA Streetball Tournament powered by Celebrity Boxing will take place on March 9th at the Showboat in Atlantic City, featuring a meet & greet with Benafactor and Collins.“Attendees will get a glimpse of the exciting plans OCB and the ABA have in store for 2024 and beyond” stated Benafactor.

As with all Celebrity Boxing events, the OCB/ABA weekends will feature various celebrities hosting, performing, boxing, DJing, playing basketball, and commentating at events held across the country. The diverse range of event locations includes hotels, arenas, and clubs, such as King of Diamonds in Atlanta, GA, and the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ.

Brian“Essince” Collins remarked, "I remember how much I loved growing up watching MTV's Rock & Jock events, and I think we're bringing a little bit of that flavor back with the melding of these 2 iconic brands."

About Official Celebrity Boxing & American Basketball Association (ABA)

Official Celebrity Boxing and the American Basketball Association (ABA) have joined forces to create an unparalleled sports experience. For more information about the ABA Streetball

Tournament

powered by Official Celebrity Boxing and the OCB/ABA Celebrity Sports Weekends, please visit OfficialCelebrityBoxing and RealABALeague .

Media Contact

Company Name: Official Celebrity Boxing & American Basketball Association(ABA)

Contact Person: Tjuan Benafactor

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

