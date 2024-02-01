Chairman Of Azerbaijani Parliament Holds Discussions With Inter-Parliamentary Union Secretary General (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Secretary General of Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong, who is on a visit to our country, Trend reports.

At the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with this organization.

Sahiba Gafarova, stressing that the Inter-Parliamentary Union is a genuine platform for dialogue, where the opinions of all countries are reflected, regretfully noted that some international organizations do not have such an atmosphere of objective attitude and positive cooperation. In this context, she criticized the activity of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, based on double standards.

Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong, noting that he was glad to be in the country again, expressed approval for the cooperation between the organization and the country. He also expressed readiness to provide any support to the Azerbaijani delegation in the organization, to our parliamentarians working in bureaus and committees.

During the talk, the intention to further deepen cooperation between the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network and the Inter-Parliamentary Union was expressed. The Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament recalled that several initiatives including the establishment of the NAM Parliamentary Network and Youth Organisation to bolster its institutional potential's growth had been put forth upon the initiative of President of the Azerbaijani Republic Ilham Aliyev during the Azerbaijani chairmanship of the Movement. The establishment of the NAM Parliamentary Network is a manifestation of our country's strong support and commitment to inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Secretary General Martin Chungong said the NAM used not to be active in the past. However, thanks to Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the organization, its activity and position in the system of international relations have been strengthened. Highly assessing the realization of the idea of establishing the NAM Parliamentary Network, the Secretary-General noted the important role of the Movement in the world. He expressed the readiness of the Inter-Parliamentary Union to provide any support to the activity of the Parliamentary Network.

The possibilities of cooperation in the field of climate change were discussed at the meeting. Martin Chungong conveyed congratulations on the occasion of the organization of the SOR29 in our country in 2024 and expressed confidence that Azerbaijan would successfully hold the event.

Within the talk, Chairwoman of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova also informed the Secretary-General that Armenia had kept 20 percent of our territories under occupation for about 30 years, that resolutions and decrees of international organizations demanding immediate, full and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan were not implemented, underlined that in 2020 Azerbaijan liberated those territories with its efforts, spoke about the situation in the region. She also recalled that in 2023 Azerbaijan carried out anti-terrorist measures in response to Armenia's military-political provocations, targeting only illegal armed formations and military infrastructure. There were no attacks on civilians and facilities. The three UN missions in the region confirmed that no damage was caused to the civilian population and civil and social infrastructure.

The Speaker noted that about one million of our compatriots have found themselves as refugees and internally displaced persons as a result of the occupation. She regretfully emphasized that some international organizations, in particular the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, are still reluctant to speak about the rights of Azerbaijanis, who were internally displaced during the occupation, as well as expelled from Armenia.

The Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament reminded that even after the II Karabakh war Armenia continued military-political provocations, including the mining of Azerbaijani territories. She said that Armenia laid more than 1 million mines in those territories. After the end of the war, more than 340 Azerbaijanis were killed or seriously injured as a result of the mines. Azerbaijan is still waiting for Armenia to provide accurate maps of the mined territories. Sahiba Gafarova said that recently Armenia's rhetoric has been built on the fact that Azerbaijan allegedly does not want to sign a peace agreement. She said that the expression of this thought by the country, which kept Azerbaijani lands under occupation for 30 years, is astonishing. The Speaker emphasized once again that it was Azerbaijan that immediately after the II Karabakh war of 44 days initiated the signing of the peace agreement. Armenia is still dragging out the process of signing the peace agreement.

The sides also exchanged views on several other issues of mutual interest.

