Chairman Of Azerbaijani Parliament Holds Discussions With Inter-Parliamentary Union Secretary General (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Chairman of
Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Secretary General
of Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong, who is on a visit to
our country, Trend reports.
At the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan attaches great
importance to cooperation with this organization.
Sahiba Gafarova, stressing that the Inter-Parliamentary Union is
a genuine platform for dialogue, where the opinions of all
countries are reflected, regretfully noted that some international
organizations do not have such an atmosphere of objective attitude
and positive cooperation. In this context, she criticized the
activity of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe,
based on double standards.
Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin
Chungong, noting that he was glad to be in the country again,
expressed approval for the cooperation between the organization and
the country. He also expressed readiness to provide any support to
the Azerbaijani delegation in the organization, to our
parliamentarians working in bureaus and committees.
During the talk, the intention to further deepen cooperation
between the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network and
the Inter-Parliamentary Union was expressed. The Chairperson of the
Azerbaijani Parliament recalled that several initiatives including
the establishment of the NAM Parliamentary Network and Youth
Organisation to bolster its institutional potential's growth had
been put forth upon the initiative of President of the Azerbaijani
Republic Ilham Aliyev during the Azerbaijani chairmanship of the
Movement. The establishment of the NAM Parliamentary Network is a
manifestation of our country's strong support and commitment to
inter-parliamentary cooperation.
Secretary General Martin Chungong said the NAM used not to be
active in the past. However, thanks to Azerbaijan's chairmanship in
the organization, its activity and position in the system of
international relations have been strengthened. Highly assessing
the realization of the idea of establishing the NAM Parliamentary
Network, the Secretary-General noted the important role of the
Movement in the world. He expressed the readiness of the
Inter-Parliamentary Union to provide any support to the activity of
the Parliamentary Network.
The possibilities of cooperation in the field of climate change
were discussed at the meeting. Martin Chungong conveyed
congratulations on the occasion of the organization of the SOR29 in
our country in 2024 and expressed confidence that Azerbaijan would
successfully hold the event.
Within the talk, Chairwoman of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba
Gafarova also informed the Secretary-General that Armenia had kept
20 percent of our territories under occupation for about 30 years,
that resolutions and decrees of international organizations
demanding immediate, full and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian
armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan were not
implemented, underlined that in 2020 Azerbaijan liberated those
territories with its efforts, spoke about the situation in the
region. She also recalled that in 2023 Azerbaijan carried out
anti-terrorist measures in response to Armenia's military-political
provocations, targeting only illegal armed formations and military
infrastructure. There were no attacks on civilians and facilities.
The three UN missions in the region confirmed that no damage was
caused to the civilian population and civil and social
infrastructure.
The Speaker noted that about one million of our compatriots have
found themselves as refugees and internally displaced persons as a
result of the occupation. She regretfully emphasized that some
international organizations, in particular the Parliamentary
Assembly of the Council of Europe, are still reluctant to speak
about the rights of Azerbaijanis, who were internally displaced
during the occupation, as well as expelled from Armenia.
The Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament reminded that even after
the II Karabakh war Armenia continued military-political
provocations, including the mining of Azerbaijani territories. She
said that Armenia laid more than 1 million mines in those
territories. After the end of the war, more than 340 Azerbaijanis
were killed or seriously injured as a result of the mines.
Azerbaijan is still waiting for Armenia to provide accurate maps of
the mined territories. Sahiba Gafarova said that recently Armenia's
rhetoric has been built on the fact that Azerbaijan allegedly does
not want to sign a peace agreement. She said that the expression of
this thought by the country, which kept Azerbaijani lands under
occupation for 30 years, is astonishing. The Speaker emphasized
once again that it was Azerbaijan that immediately after the II
Karabakh war of 44 days initiated the signing of the peace
agreement. Armenia is still dragging out the process of signing the
peace agreement.
The sides also exchanged views on several other issues of mutual
interest.
