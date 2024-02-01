University Of Nicosia Eyes To Establish Connections With Saudi Arabia In Medical And Veterinary Study Programs

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Costas Koudounias, Director of Enrollment Management University of Nicosia (UNIC) spoke to Asdaf News during the university's first participation in the International University Expo in Riyadh from January 30 – 31 explaining the university's attentiveness to be part of the expo and said:“In (UNIC) we receive students from all over the world. We are here today to promote our university and establish the right network in Saudi Arabia.





“We are here to highlight Medical and Veterinary study programs. It is an excellent opportunity to meet and engage with Saudi students and officials from interested entities.”

“In (UNIC) our main interest is to make it easier for the students. Thus, we are here today to take the opportunity to meet with them, explain our study programs and to develop this relationship.”

Koudounias noted that the next fall semester begins in September, hence it gives the students time to be prepared where (UNIC) offers them coaching to guide them in whatever they need.





“To become a medical doctor, you need to give emphasis on biology if you are aspiring to become a veterinary doctor you will need more emphasis on chemistry, which can be provided as foundations by the university to ensure that students are going on the course and meeting our entry requirements.”

Koudounias also accentuated the value of the regular virtual and physical open day events held by (UNIC) where students meet with faculty members and staff who explain to them more details about the curriculum, clinical training and laboratory work.

Speaking about the curriculum of the Medical and Veterinary study programs, Koudounias described it as very innovative in the sense that it keeps a balance between what is being taught in a classroom and the clinical training that takes place in one of the (UNIC) partner hospitals for medical students or clinical partners and farms for veterinary students.

Being asked about the (UNIC) collaboration with Saudi Universities or related organizations, Koudounias described the university's participation in the International University Expo as the first step towards future cooperation with diverse organizations such as medical and

veterinary related associations and to pave the way and raise awareness about (UNIC) and to welcome Saudi students as well as other nationalities.

Koudounias stressed that Veterinary Study program is very promising here in Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom pays special interest and concern to Horses and camel races with dedicated and specialized organizations which requires more veterinarians and practitioners and opens the doors for future collaboration.

On whether (UNIC) offers internship programs , Koudounias stated that the university prefers to enroll students from the first early semester to be able to follow the curriculum and normally (UNIC) does not have transfer students from different universities which is done for the benefit of students who enroll from day one into the program to take the opportunity to pattern into the curriculum, subject and university life.

Accreditation and Degrees:

The (UNIC) is accredited as a European Union university and is ranked within the top 2% of universities worldwide. Also (UNIC) offers both bachelor and post graduate degrees which enable graduates to practice medicine within Europe, United States, Canada, and Britain besides other countries.

The Bachelor programs are divided into a six-year medical study program is and a five-year veterinary study program. The two programs require some kind of science study such as chemistry and biology submission exams and certain high grades in high school.

Students of Medical Study Program have the choice to do their clinical training in the last two years of the program in a hospital which could be in Cyprus or other countries as arranged by the (UNIC).

As for the postgraduate studies like Masters and PhD, (UNIC) offers Master of Science in Family Medicine, Health Services Administration and Public Health where the last two accept medicine-related specializations as well as PhD program in Medical Sciences.

Scholarship:

The (UNIC) also offers a certain level of scholarship programs that in certain cases such as new programs specifically in type of financial scholarship for students who meet the scholarship requirements.

The (UNIC) At a Glimpse:

The (UNIC) is the largest university in Cyprus, receives students from over 70 countries. The Medical School at UNIC is the first and largest Medical School in Cyprus. Progression onto their six-year MD degree where graduates work at over 200 medical centers around the world. Clinical training is offered at leading hospitals in Cyprus and the UK and elective options in the US.







Tags#Medical Program #UNIC #University of Nicosia #Veterinary program