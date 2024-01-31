QCB Governor Meets Chairman Of Softbank

Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Governor H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SoftBank Masayoshi Son. Separately, QCB Governor also met with Adebayo Ogunlesi, Global Infrastructure Partners Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. During the meetings, they reviewed the latest global developments in banking and finance.

