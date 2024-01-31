               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Suspected Dangerous Object Found At Israeli Embassy In Stockholm


1/31/2024 5:00:07 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Stockholm, Feb 1 (IANS) A suspected dangerous object has been found outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, the media reported.

Rebecca Landberg, Press Spokesperson of the Swedish police was quoted by Swedish Television (SVT) as saying on Wednesday that the object was assessed as a genuine explosive device, and it had been destroyed on the spot.

Landberg told SVT that the object was placed by the fence of the embassy area, and that it was the embassy personnel who found the item, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police have reportedly started a preliminary investigation.

--IANS

int/khz

MENAFN31012024000231011071ID1107793792

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search