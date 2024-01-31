Suspected Dangerous Object Found At Israeli Embassy In Stockholm

(MENAFN- IANS) Stockholm, Feb 1 (IANS) A suspected dangerous object has been found outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, the media reported.
Rebecca Landberg, Press Spokesperson of the Swedish police was quoted by Swedish Television (SVT) as saying on Wednesday that the object was assessed as a genuine explosive device, and it had been destroyed on the spot.
Landberg told SVT that the object was placed by the fence of the embassy area, and that it was the embassy personnel who found the item, Xinhua news agency reported.
The police have reportedly started a preliminary investigation.
